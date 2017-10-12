Four Domestic Violence Service Organizations Receive State Grants

Four Broome County organizations that provide domestic violence services received grants from New York State on Thursday morning. The Binghamton YWCA, A New Hope Center, Rise, and the Crime Victims Assistance Center plan to put the money towards furthering their programs for those affected by abuse.

"Every organization here is working to help some of the most vulnerable citizens throughout our community," said State Senator Fred Akshar.

A New Hope Center, Rise Domestic Violence Services, and the YWCA will all get $10,000 and the Crime Victims Assistance Center will receive $25,000.

.@fredakshar announces $55,000 in funding for domestic violence services in Broome County. @wicztv pic.twitter.com/OLkam4qKgb — Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonWICZ) October 12, 2017

The Young Woman's Christian Association, located in Binghamton, will use the money to provide shelter and counseling to those affected by domestic violence.

"We will be able to provide the advocacy, the legal services, the housing, the safe place, and the resources that all victims of violence need," said Carole Coppens, YWCA Executive Director.

Rise-NY is an Endicott-based group that assists families who experience or are threatened with domestic violence and create awareness about the issue in the community. Their Executive Director, Nicole Barren says they will use the money to provide civil and criminal domestic violence legal services to victims as well as shelter, counseling, and education.

"Our advocacy work at family court keeps families safe and this keeps our community safe because domestic violence isn't always contained in the household," said Barren.

The Crime Victims Assistance Center is located in Binghamton and provides free counseling to survivors as well as a 24-hour crisis line and advocacy program. The $25,000 grant will go to civil and criminal legal services to domestic violence victims along with education for the community.

"We're a 24-hour operation and we meet a lot of these clients right in the emergency room," said Raini Baudendistel, Crime Victims Assistance Center Executive Director. "We dispatch an advocate to assess their needs and get try to get that person to safety and shelter."

A New Hope Center is in Owego and aims to empower those who suffer from abuse through social change. They will use their $10,000 towards domestic violence services to the community through shelter and support.

This announcement coincides with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.