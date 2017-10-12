Walton Woman Charged With Identity Theft

Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested and charged 31 year old Danielle G. Lister of Walton, with the class D felony offenses of Identity Theft in the First Degree and Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and the class A misdemeanor offense of Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification in the Third Degree.

Lister is accused of fraudulently presenting herself as another person, fraudulently opening financial accounts using the victim’s personal identification information and using the victim’s existing financial accounts to obtain goods and services totaling more than $3,000.

Lister was arraigned before Justice Chad Hall in the Village of Walton Court and was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 cash bail pending further court proceedings.