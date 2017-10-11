Spartans confident riding three game streak into finale

With a Sectional Quarterfinal round, Class B football plays just seven regular season games. The Maine-Endwell Spartans enter their last game of the season riding a three game win streak in which they've scored 139 points. This streak comes after dropping two of their first three and the only win coming in a 7-6 Week 2 overtime win over Susquehanna Valley.

Their latest win, a 44-20 win over Chenango Valley was one last boost to their confidence before hitting the road to take on the Owego Free Academy Indians.

"It definitely brings our confidence up," said Joe Mancini, Spartans QB/DB. "Every win is important for us. We come into every single day mentally and physically prepared and we just try to come out and do our best and try to get a win."

"Any time you can beat a team in Class B it builds your confidence up," said Head Coach Matt Gallagher. "We know Owego is a big game for us. We're not taking anyone lightly, we haven't all year, we never have. So we're going to continue to look at things that way. If we do that, if we kind of just do what we do things seem to work out for us so that's what we're hoping to do Friday against Owego."

Kickoff between M-E and OFA is at 7:00 Friday.