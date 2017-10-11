Officials Offer Reward for Information on Columbus Statue Vandalism

Local officials addressed the public on Wednesday, following the vandalism of the Christopher Columbus statue at the Broome County Court House.



Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar said a $2,500 reward has been issued for any information that could lead to an arrest. The statue was first vandalized on September 9, and just again on Tuesday, October 10.

"I said this a number of times that Broome County has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to destroying or defacing public property," said Garnar.

Ganar said the statue was cleaned up right away by county workers. However he said, there are some permanent damages, and it will never be the same.

Anyone with information on the vandalism of the statue can contact the Broome County District Attorney's Office, at (607) 778-2423.