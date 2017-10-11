Binghamton Men Face Weapon and Marijuana Charges after Traffic Stop

The Binghamton Police Community Response Team arrested two men from Binghamton, after they found marijuana, and a .22 caliber handgun inside their vehicle.

Officers said they found the gun and drugs during a traffic stop on Tuesday around 12:21 p.m.

Idrees J. Walden, 20, and Quincy P. Velez, 25, are facing Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana charges.

Both men were taken to the Binghamton Police Headquarters, and are waiting to be arraigned in Binghamton City Court.