Section IV loses two in State Rankings

The New York State Sports Writers Association released the latest High School Football State Rankings and Section IV has eight teams ranked and eight others earning honorable mention.

Class A:

Vestal - 23

Union-Endicott - Honorable Mention

Class B:

Chenango Forks - 2

Susquehanna Valley - 19

Maine-Endwell - Honorable Mention

Norwich - Honorable Mention

Class C:

Newark Valley - 1

Lansing - Honorable Mention

Class D:

Sidney - 1

Tioga - 13

Unatego/Franklin - 17

Bainbridge-Guilford - 20

Deposit/Hancock - Honorable Mention

Elmira Notre Dame - Honorable Mention

Greene - Honorable Mention

Harpursville/Afton - Honorable Mention