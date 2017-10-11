  • Home

FOX 40 and the following sponsors would like to wish all the teams the best of luck this football season.

<

Section IV loses two in State Rankings

Posted: Updated:

The New York State Sports Writers Association released the latest High School Football State Rankings and Section IV has eight teams ranked and eight others earning honorable mention.

Class A:
Vestal - 23
Union-Endicott - Honorable Mention

Class B:
Chenango Forks - 2
Susquehanna Valley - 19
Maine-Endwell - Honorable Mention
Norwich - Honorable Mention

Class C:
Newark Valley - 1
Lansing - Honorable Mention

Class D:
Sidney - 1
Tioga - 13
Unatego/Franklin - 17
Bainbridge-Guilford - 20
Deposit/Hancock - Honorable Mention
Elmira Notre Dame - Honorable Mention
Greene - Honorable Mention
Harpursville/Afton - Honorable Mention