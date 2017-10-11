Red Cross Urges People to Donate Blood for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Red Cross is encouraging donors to come out and donate blood.

Approximately 1.7 million people will be diagnosed with cancer this year, and cancer patients need blood products most when going through treatments.

A blood donation takes about 45 minutes and can save up to three lives.

"Chemotherapy and radiation affects the bone marrow where healthy blood cells are created. Often cancer patients need blood products during chemo during radiation during treatment and during surgery. We are asking anyone who is eligible to please come out and donate blood this month." - Theresa Blank, American Red Cross Senior Account Manager

To donate visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RedCross to find the closest blood drive to you.