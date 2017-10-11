BC Humane Society: Empty the Shelter Free Adoption Event this Saturday

If you are looking to adopt a pet, you might want to stop by The Broome County Humane Society this Saturday, October 14.

Saturday, is the Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelter Free adoption event. Officials said the adoption fees will be paid by Bissell at 75 shelters, including the Broome County Humane Society.

The adoption process will be the same at all participating shelters, and an application must be filled out before Saturday to become pre-approved.

Officials want to remind those to bring a crate or carrier to safely bring home your new pet!

For more information on adoption forms you can visit the Broome County Humane Society's website.