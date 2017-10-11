Ellis Plans to Run for County Sheriff in 2018

Chief Investigator for Broome County District Attorney's Office, Jason Ellis will be running for Broome County Sheriff in November 2018. He plans on announcing his campaign on November 18 at the Sons of Italy in Endicott.

According to his official campaign website and Facebook page, Ellis is beginning to gather public support for both the Republican Primary and general election in 2018.

Ellis declined an interview until his campaign launch, but said "going forward from that date we will be happy to meet individual media requests for interviews."

The current position is held by Republican David Harder. When asked if he plans to run for re-election, he said that he "will be announcing my plans in the near future."

