Man Uses Stolen Truck To Tow Vehicle Dumped In Broome Police Pursuit

A Castle Creek man admitted he drove a stolen truck on railroad tracks in the Town of Fenton, according to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Shane Karika, 34, told authorities he tried using the Ford F5550to tow another vehicle that he abandoned on Norfolk Southern Railroad property during an October 1 police pursuit.

A Vestal business reported the 2000 Ford truck stolen on September 17, 2017.

Sheriff’s deputies turned Karika over to Vestal police, who are investigating this as part of a September 17th burglary.

Authorities say they found the stolen vehicle near Nowlan Rd. and Route 7b after responding to a report of disabled trucks on the tracks.