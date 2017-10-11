Binghamton To Fenton Police Chase Ends In Arrest

A man who led Broome Sheriff’s deputies on a chase through the City of Binghamton and into the Town of Fenton is facing multiple charges and traffic violations, according to a release from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials say 27-year-old Tajharay S. Pugh wouldn’t pull over when deputies tried to stop his vehicle on Henry St. at about midnight on October 7, 2017.

This led to a police pursuit through the city and into the Town of Fenton, where it ended on Nowland Rd. near Chenango Street.

Police say Pugh got out of his vehicle and tried running away, but was eventually caught and then tased.

They say Pugh had six bags of marijuana in his vehicle.

Here are the charges:

– Unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

– Unlawful possession of marijuana 5th degree

– Resisting arrest

– Reckless driving and multiple other vehicle and traffic law violations.