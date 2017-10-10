Mets expect to be in Syracuse after 2018

The New York Mets are moving their Triple-A affiliation to Syracuse, NY after announcing Tuesday afternoon the organization is buying the Syracuse Chiefs. The deal needs to be approved by the shareholders in Major League Baseball in order to move forward, however Governor Andrew Cuomo, who played a major role in the deal, is confident it will be approved.

In 2019, the Mets will take over the Syracuse Chiefs, who are currently the home of the Washington Nationals Triple-A affiliate. In 2019, the Mets would have their Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse, Double-A affiliate in Binghamton, and Single-A in Brooklyn.

This is going to make life a lot easier, said Rumble Ponies Owner, John Hughes.

The news broke Monday that the New York Mets would purchase the Syracuse Chiefs, who have struggled bringing in capital over recent years. According to Onondaga County Executive, Joanie Mahoney, the Mets purchase would keep professional baseball in Central New York for years to come.

Fox 40 was able to speak with Binghamton Rumble Ponies Owner John Hughes about the move & he thinks it's a win, win.

"I think it's a win for everybody. It's a win for our fans because they get exposure to great minor league baseball that the Mets are providing to everybody, said Hughes."

It not only provides more baseball that locals care about, but also makes transportation to Queens easier. "It was a nightmare sometimes to get people back and forth to Las Vegas. The logistics involved with it meant sometimes that lots and lots of moves got held up because people couldn't move around as quickly as they needed to."

New York Mets Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Wilpon said that "We're happy to be here, I think it will be great. We have to go by the rules of baseball and let the Nationals play here next year, even if we're owning the ball club. So we will play by the rules and do what we have to do to bring the franchise here in 2019."