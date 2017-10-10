Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk this Sunday

Local breast cancer survivors, volunteers, caregivers, and community members are uniting this Sunday, October 15, to raise awareness and funds for a world without breast cancer.

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K Walk will take place at Recreation Park, in Binghamton. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m., the Opening Ceremony starts at 10:00 a.m., and the walk will start right after at 10:30 a.m.

Officials said last year in Binghamton, nearly 4,000 participated in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, and raised over $167,000.

The money raised went to the American Cancer Society to invest in breast cancer research, help provide free information and support to those touched by breast cancer, and to help individuals take the steps to reduce their risk of breast cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society Cancer, they estimated around 252,710 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 40,610 will die from the disease this year. Since 1993, more than 13 million supporters have raised more than $810 million for a world without breast cancer.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will take place, rain or shine.