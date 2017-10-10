Binghamton Devils Hold Golf Tournament to Raise Money for Achieve

The Binghamton Devils hit the green Tuesday to raise money for programs that help people with disabilities.

Dozens of players, coaches, and community members took part in the team’s first charity event.

The golf tournament was held at Endwell Greens and money raised will go toward underfunded programs at the organization Achieve.

For us as a team it’s good to get out here and get involved in the community early. For us as a group, as a team, we’ve been in training camp since September 6th so it’s an opportunity for the guys to get away from the rink and do something different as a group. - Rick Kowalsky, Binghamton Devils Coach

This is the Devil’s first season. The team hopes to raise $10,000 for the organization.