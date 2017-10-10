Office For Aging Director Steps Down For New Position, County Searching For Permanent Replacement

The Office for Aging will soon have a new Director.

Jamie Kelly, who has worked as Director of OFA since 2014, announced Tuesday that she will be leaving the position.

Kelly has accepted a new job with the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar appointed Lisa Schuhle as the acting OFA Director.

Schuhle has been working in aging services for over 30 years.

The Broome County Office for Aging has always had a very high reputation as being one of the best agencies across New York state. I’m just looking forward to enhance any services that we can for seniors, and work with the issues that are facing the elderly in our growing older population here in Broome County. - Lisa Schuhle, Acting OFA Director

Schuhle will work as Director of OFA while the interview process for a permanent Director takes place.