Summit Aimed At Empowering Young Professionals in the Southern Tier

Whether you are self-employed or employed by a large company, organizers of the first Southern Tier Young Professionals Summit say the half-day event has something for everyone.

The October 26, 2017 conference includes time for networking, panel discussions and workshops on handling conflicts at work, entrepreneurship and best social media practices and features 18 speakers.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is hosting the summit, which will be held at the Holiday Inn in Binghamton from 12:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can learn more at greaterbinghamtonchamber.com.