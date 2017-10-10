Binghamton Police: Bigelow St. Shooting Not Random Act of Violence

Binghamton police believe Monday night's shooting on Bigelow St. that sent one man to the hospital was not a random act of violence.

Binghamton Police Captain Jack Collins said the shooter got out of the passenger side of a tan or light-colored SUV, walked up to the victim, a 27-year-old

black male, and shot him once in his buttocks.

Police say the victim was standing in a front yard.

The shooter fired several more shots, hitting a vehicle and a residence, neither is connected to the victim, according to police.

Police are looking for a black male, approximately 5’6” tall, stocky build, seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and mask.

After the shooting, police say the man got back into his vehicle and was last seen traveling north on Bigelow St.

Police believe the victim had been targeted. They are asking anyone who with information to contact the Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.

Collins also said police are investigating the cause of a crash involving one of the officers who responded to the shooting and another car. It happened at the intersection at the intersection of Robinson Street and Broad. No one was hurt.