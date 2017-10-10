Man Charged With Burglary Of Vestal Residence

On September 8, 2017 members of the Vestal Police Department responded to a complaint of a burglary at a residence on Imperial Woods Drive in the Town of Vestal.

Patrol officers were advised by the current occupants that an unknown male had unlawfully entered the unoccupied residence on August 25, 2017, and fraudulently represented himself as a real estate agent in an effort to lease them the property.

The complainants in this matter agreed to the leasing conditions and at that time paid the unknown male a significant fee for a security deposit.

The victims would later learn that the unknown male was, in fact, not a real estate agent and had no personal or professional affiliation with the property.

A investigation by detectives identified multiple incidents of a similar nature in the surrounding communities. As a result of further investigation into these incidents, police were able to identify and apprehend the offender.

Vestal Police Department has arrested and charged Bryan C. Vassuer Jr., 31, of Mount Upton with Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony and Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a Class E Felony.

Vassuer was arraigned in Town of Vestal Court, and returned the Broome County Jail where he was being held on a separate charge.