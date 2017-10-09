New York Mets to buy Syracuse Chiefs

According to multiple sources, the New York Mets have reached an agreement to buy the Syracuse Chiefs, the current Washington Nationals Triple-A affiliate. The Mets current Triple-A affiliate are the Las-Vegas 51s who are over 2,400 miles away from Binghamton, NY.

The move to Syracuse as the team's Triple-A affiliate would move the team to NBT Bank Stadium, which is just 75 miles from Binghamton. Binghamton Rumble Ponies Owner/President, John Hughes, cannot comment at this time on the deal.

However, Hughes said he expects the official announcement of the deal tomorrow at NBT Bank Stadium, in Syracuse. Fox 40 will continue to bring you updates as they become available.