High School Marching Bands Battle It Out In Columbus Day Parade

The rain couldn't dampen the spirits in downtown Binghamton Monday. The Columbus Day parade marched on.

"I've been involved in this for over 15 years and this is the first one I can recall where we had rain," says parade organizer Joel Boyd.

A rain-soaked parade route cut the number of competitors in the Tournament of Marching Bands Parade nearly in half.

"When I called this morning, four of the seven schools were prepared to come, which they did," says Ron Sall, president of the Downtown Binghamton Business Association.

The remaining four schools who did compete marched straight through the puddles, trumpets blaring.

The parade is a 58 year tradition, bringing out local high school marching bands to show off their skills and battle it out in some friendly competition.

Lots of cheers as Johnson City marches to some Michael Jackson tunes. pic.twitter.com/hCBT46zJgu — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) October 9, 2017

The Johnson City Marching Wildcats made off with a clean sweep, taking home 1st place in all the class "A" categories: Bands, color guard, and drum major. Williamson High School placed 1st in the class "B" bands category and color guard, while Northeast Bradford took home the trophies in the class "c" categories.