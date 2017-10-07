Devils deliver for fans in home opener win

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Devils defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 2-1, in front of a sold out (4,897) Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night.

The Devils struck first in the opening period off a shorthanded offensive zone faceoff win. Kevin Rooney pulled the draw back to Blake Pietila who fired a wrist shot over the left shoulder of goaltender Chris Gibson for the 1-0 lead. Pietila’s shorthanded tally came at the 8:48 mark of the first period with the lone assist from Rooney.

Late in the first period, Nathan Bastian was slashed on a breakaway and awarded a penalty shot by. Bastian lifted a wrist shot from the slot over the left shoulder of Gibson and just under the cross bar for the two-goal lead on his first professional tally at 15:46 of the opening frame.

After no scoring in the second period, Bridgeport pulled within one goal at 11:47 of the final period. Scott Eansor deflected a Mitchell Vande Sompel shot at the hash marks that slid by goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood and the Devils lead decreased to 2-1.

With the net empty, the Devils held off the Soung Tigers in a late push for a 2-1 victory. Blackwood earned first star honors as he denied 26 of 27 shots. Gibson picked up the loss stopping 22 of 24.

The Binghamton Devils hit the road for a pair of games against the Laval Rocket this Friday and Saturday.

For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit http://www.binghamtondevils.com/ or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtondevils.com. Follow the Devils all year long on Facebook (/bingdevils), Twitter (@BingDevils), Instagram (@bingdevils), Snapchat (@bingdevils), and the team’s Youtube channel (/BingDevils).

(Courtesy: Binghamton Devils)