Section IV Saturday: Week 6

Scores and Highlights from High School Football Week 6 on Saturday:

Maine-Endwell 44 - Chenango Valley 20
Susquehanna Valley 34 - Windsor 7
Moravia 44 - Newfield 6
Bishop Grimes 40 - Seton 12 