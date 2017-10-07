Bearcats play to 1-1 tie on Homecoming weekend

VESTAL, N.Y. – Senior forward Ben Ovetsky scored in the 70th minute as Binghamton (3-5-3, 0-0-2 AE) played to a 1-1 tie against No. 16 UMBC (6-2-3, 1-0-1 AE) in an America East men's soccer game on Homecoming Saturday before 1,967 fans at the Bearcats Sports Complex. The attendance is the eighth-largest total in the 10-year history of the facility and is the largest crowd since 2012.



For the Bearcats, the tie represents their first point earned against a nationally-ranked program since their 1-1 deadlock at then No. 19 UMass Lowell on Oct. 1, 2016. UMBC came into the match ranked No. 16 by Soccer America and receiving votes in both the United Coaches' Poll and College Soccer News.



Ovetsky broke a scoreless tie on a play the Bearcats practiced throughout the season. Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Alejandro Cubillo had just made a save and hurled the ball towards Ovetsky who ran by the defense and slid the ball into the bottom-right corner of the net. It was his first goal of the season and the first assist of Cubillo's career.



"We have been talking about making a play like that for about three or four weeks," head coach Paul Marco said. "It was an outstanding goal. Alejandro saw Ben up top and Ben made the most of the opportunity. We were delighted with that play."



Seven minutes later, however, Gregg Hauck tied the score with an unassisted goal from close range. He fired the ball into the upper-left corner of the net for his team-best fourth goal of the season.



Cubillo was largely responsible for keeping the score tied through the remainder of the match. He made two consecutive saves from close range with five minutes left in the final sudden-death overtime period. He and fellow redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Chris Shutler, who played the first half, combined to make eight saves.



"I was proud of both of our keepers tonight," Marco said. "They both came up with very big saves."



The final shot count was 17-10 UMBC and the shots on goal were 9-7, also in favor of the Retrievers.



Binghamton heads to Hartford on Wednesday night for a 7 p.m. match.

