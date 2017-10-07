4th Annual "Sarah's Cause for Paws"

Animal lovers and their four legged furry friends came out for Sarah's 4th Annual Cause for Paws on Saturday.

The event held at Hickories Park in Owego, was created by the Orton family to honor the loving life of their five year old daughter, Sarah.

She passed away shortly after her five year old birthday, due to Sepsis. Her family said she loved all animals and wanted to do anything she could to help them.

The event to raise awareness for Sepsis and raise money for a humane society first started in Baltimore, where she was from. After relocating to Binghamton, Sarah's Cause for Paws raises money for the Baltimore Humane Society, and now a local one. This year the funds will be split with Stray Haven, in Tioga County.

"Her favorite color was also the rainbow, hence why everything is a bunch of colors, she wouldn't pick just one color. Its nice she's helping the pets at the rainbow bridge. Just to have these people come and remember her and that are here for her is very touching," said The President of Sarah Jane Orton, Cause for Paws Inc., Nicole Mathews.

Mathews said each year the event grows bigger and bigger, this was the first year they had several vendors participate.

For more information on the foundation you can visit their website.