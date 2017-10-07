Binghamton University Homecoming Weekend

Thousands of students, faculty, families, and alumni, filled Binghamton University's campus for its annual Homecoming Weekend.



Events kicked off on Friday and continue through out the remainder of the weekend. Saturdays main event, The Homecoming Tailgate.

Attendees could bring their own supplies for grilling, or enjoy the food served by the dining services. Some of those goodies included-- hot dogs, hamburgers, Spiedie, barbecue, and chili.

"People just love to come back to campus. They miss campus, or they haven't been here so long that they can't believe the beautiful changes in growth and success. And its just what you do when your in college. You have a great time and you get together, you play corn hole, shoot the football around and its a great tailgate party," said the Assistant Athletic Director, Annual Giving, Betty Ann Gaube.

The tailgate took place from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., in the events center parking lot, right before the men's soccer game against University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

For a list of events taking place on Sunday, the last day of Homecoming Weekend you can visit their website.