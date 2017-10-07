Kids dressed up in their Halloween costumes a bit early this year, to celebrate "Howloween" at the Binghamton Zoo.

Hundreds of families attended the event on Saturday, October 7, and participated in games and activities the zoo had set up.

From pumpkin bowling, to a pirate ring toss, kids were able to win coins for candy and prizes. The zoo also had pumpkins available to be purchased, and painted too. The zoo encourages anyone to dress up for the day, for a chance to enter their costume contest.

"Howloween" at the zoo continues on Sunday, October 8, and the following weekend on both Saturday and Sunday, October 14, and 15, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

