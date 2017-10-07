Binghamton Suffrage Parade Marks Broome’s Contributions To Movement

The story of Broome County's contributions to New York's suffrage movement played out on the streets of downtown Binghamton Saturday.



Fox 40's Legacy Landmarks reporter Amy Hogan and WICZ alum Molly Darrow pose

for a photo at the October 6, 2017 Binghamton Suffrage parade.

To mark the 100 year anniversary of New York's historic Nov. 6 proposition, giving women the right to vote, members of the community reenacted the parade and 1913 NYS Woman Suffrage Association Convention that took place at the Landmark Church on Court Street.



(L to R) Broome Co. Exec. Jason Garnar, State Sen. Fred Akshar, Assemblywoman

Donna Lupardo, Binghamton Councilman Conrad Taylor take part in the reenactment

of the 1913 convention.

Women donned period costumes of black skirts, black or straw hats and purple and gold sashes while male "sympathizers" including State Senator Fred Akshar and Broome County Executive Jason Garnar turned out in their finest Oxford suits and top hats.



"Suffragettes" line up to enter Binghamton's Landmark Church

The parade began on the west side at Main and Walnut Streets and finished outside the Landmark Church, where attendees filed into the congregation for a reenactment sponsored by the Broome-Tioga Suffrage Anniversary Committee.