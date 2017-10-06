Broome: First County in NYS to Streamline Arraignments

Broome is the first county in New York State to centralize after hour arraignments.



Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar announced the streamlined arraignment process on Friday. The program began on Monday, October 2. The county already had 14 arraignments this week.

The Broome County Jail is now the primary location of arraignments from 7:00 p.m. through 7:00 a.m., and 24 hours on weekends.

“It’s working, it’s more efficient, people don’t have to go out to wherever in the middle of the night, they come here. The room is equipped. Broome County is the first to in the state to come up with this, and that is a really big deal," said The Supreme Court Justice, Hon. Molly R. Fitzgerald.

Officials said it cuts down on required staffing, and puts police back on the road.

The resolution to begin this program was passed during an August Legislative Session, by the Broome County Legislature.