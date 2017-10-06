Johnson City Fire Department To Mark Fire Prevention Week With Puppet Shows At Local Schools

The Johnson City Fire Department is marking Fire Prevention Week with visits to local schools to teach students fire safety through puppet shows.

The department has been putting on puppet shows for nearly 40 years, and plan to visit the Handicapped Children’s Association, Johnson City Intermediate School, and St. James Church.

The show teaches students basic fire safety tips like “stop, drop and roll” and the importance of smoke alarms.

“Three out of five deaths that occurred in fires since 2009 happened in homes that didn’t have present smoke alarms or operating smoke alarms, and because a lot of materials are synthetic now, oil based, fires burn a lot hotter and a lot faster than they did 20 years ago.” - Bob Blakeslee, Lieutenant and Fire Prevention Officer

Fire Prevention Week starts Sunday and runs through Saturday.

For fire safety tips and activities throughout the week, visit JCFD.org.