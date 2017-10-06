Flu Season Is Here, Broome County Health Officials Urge Residents to Vaccinate

Have you gotten your flu shot? Health officials are urging the public to protect themselves sooner rather than later. Flu season starts now and can continue through the month of May. While the Broome County Health Department says it's too early to predict how bad the season will be, they say it should always be taken seriously.

"It's not something to trifle with, and that's why we emphasize getting vaccinated," says Dr. Christopher Ryan, Medical Director at the Health Department.

Ryan estimates between 15,000 and 30,000 flu cases turn fatal in the U.S. each year. The virus is especially dangerous in infants and the elderly. Ryan says the best protection is to get vaccinated. No vaccine is 100% effective, but Ryan says this is the best protection available.