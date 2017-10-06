Vestal Burglary Arrest Leads to Stolen Military Grave Markers

Friday, Vestal Police Department (VPD) officials announced the arrests of Shane P. Karika, 34, of Castle Creek, and Paul R. Huss, 47, of Endicott, in connection to a burglary that occurred on September 17.

Last month, police said they responded to a burglary complaint at a business on Commerce Road, Vestal, where it was discovered that several items of equipment and one vehicle had been stolen.

Investigators were able to locate the vehicle yesterday in the Town of Fenton. As a result, investigators identified Karika and Huss as the suspects.

According to the VPD, investigators were able to identify multiple stolen items, including a large quantity of U.S. Military Veteran grave markers. Police believe the Veteran markers were also stolen, but it is not certain at this time.

If you have any information on these stolen grave markers contact the Detective Division at (607) 754-2477.