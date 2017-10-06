Marching Bands And Italian Food Takeover Downtown Binghamton For 58th Year

Marching bands and Italian food takeover downtown Binghamton for the 58th year. The Annual Columbus Day Tournament of Bands and Italian Festival returns on Monday.

58th annual Columbus Day Tournament of Bands and Italian Festival takes place on Monday in downtown Binghamton. pic.twitter.com/7hlhh48WYT — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) October 6, 2017

The festivities will kick off at 9am with an Italian flag raising at City Hall. The parade starts at 10am, with bands marching from the corner of Main and Arthur Streets into the city's downtown.

"There are so many traditions that just bring a community together. It's just a chance for families to come out and enjoy some great music and for young kids to see what they could become as far as band participants," says Ron Sall President of the Downtown Binghamton Business Association.

Italian food will be served up during and after the parade on Water Street near Boscovs.