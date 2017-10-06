Binghamton Firefighters Raise Money For Muscular Dystrophy

Binghamton firefighters are collecting pocket change for Muscular Dystrophy. The department's annual Fill The Boot Drive took place on Friday in the city's downtown.

Over the years, the drive has raised over $37,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The money goes towards treatments, research, care centers, and summer camps for kids dealing with muscular disorders.

The firefighters will be out collecting donations from 8am to 5pm on Friday at the corner of State and Hawley Streets.