Devils looking leaders among young roster

Athletes across all sports tend to have the same age range considered to be their "prime." Usually it starts in the early to mid 20s and ends sometime in their late 20s to early 30s. The Binghamton Devils are a pretty young team with an average age of 23.8 years old. Players range in age from 36 (Bracken Kearns) to 19 (Nathan Bastian, who turns 20 in December). Of the 27 players on the Devils roster for Saturday's regular season opener, 23 are under the age of 25.

"You definitely want a nice mix of guys on a team, young guys and future New Jersey Devils and then older guys like me who have been around a bit," says Kearns, who has 35 games of NHL experience. "The kids have been great. They're working hard in camp and I'm all ears if anyone has a question."

"We've had a lot of turnover the last two years with our veteran group." says Rick Kowalsky, Devils Head Coach. "Leadership is going to be new. We're going to have to rely on some of these young leaders, some of these guys that have been here two, three years tops. I think the speed, the skill we have is going to make us a competitive team. Now it's about setting the bar on how we want to play, how good we can play and then just comparing it to what the rest of the league has. Then, veterans and who emerges as our leaders I think are certainly going to be important with this much youth in the lineup."

The Binghamton Devils begin their first season in Binghamton on Saturday against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at home at 7:05.