Binghamton Babylon International Film Fest Kicks Off on Friday

Binghamton's Babylon International Film Festival kicks off Friday night.



Starting Friday at 6:00 p.m., with an art exhibit--made here in Binghamton.

With films from California, to Poland, to Iran. The President of the Art Mission Theater is encouraging the community to come out and spend your money within the community.

“We are very excited that we have been here for 10 years, but in order for us to continue to be here for another 10 years, we will need the support of our community. As you consider where you’re going to spend your dollars inside this community, we encourage you to consider spending them with us at the movies," said The President of the Art Mission Theater, Santino Deangelo.

The film fest continues on both Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday showcasing Rod Serling.

