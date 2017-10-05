Diamond Show Raises Money for Mercy House

A diamond show, hosted by Van Cott Jewelers and Forevermark Diamonds raised money for the Mercy House of the Southern Tier.

"As a non-profit community care shelter, we rely solely on community donations, grants, and individual donations," Linda Cerra, Mercy House Executive Director.

Organizers couldn't say how many diamonds were on display, but that the pieces totaled in the "millions of dollars."

"I honestly don't even know how many are here or what the total value is, but it's quite impressive, that I can tell you," said Jeffrey Skaret, Forevermark Vice President.

Forevermark's President, Charles Stanley says he is proud that his organization is able to raise money for a great local cause.

"It's wonderful to be here and to give back to the local communities where we are actually selling our diamonds," Stanley.

You can learn more about the work that the Mercy House does here.