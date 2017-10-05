Yankees success benefits Trenton Thunder

When the New York Mets made it to the World Series in 2015, Binghamton baseball fans were cheering them on, regardless of which MLB team they usually supported because of the number of players that came through town and played for the Binghamton Mets. Now, with the New York Yankees youth movement paying dividends at the big league level, it's also benefiting their Double-A affiliate in Trenton.

The Trenton Thunder have made it to the Eastern League finals in seven of the last eleven years and have won three titles (2007, 2008, 2013). Some of their most notable recent alumni include Gary Sanchez, Luis Severino, and AL Rookie of the Year and MVP candidate Aaron Judge. The more success the "Baby Bombers" have in the big leagues, the more success the Thunder and the other Yankees affiliates have as well.

"Then to see these guys graduate to the big leagues, they don't do us much good when they're in a Trenton Thunder uniform," says Thunder General Manager Jeff Hurley. "So, we want to see them graduate so we can start to promote that: 'hey, you guys were seeing these guys when they were young and not really the names they are now.' For the season that Aaron Judge had, is just fantastic to see. He's just an all around good guy, you're rooting for him anyway. Fifty-two home runs is great for a rookie."

"When you watch the World Series, you watch the playoffs this year, you look at all these teams, Aaron Judge, Corey Kluber, the number of people who played in the Eastern League is remarkable," says Eastern League President Joe McEacharn. "Bill Veeck always had an old theory 'make people afraid not to come out.' I think that starts to set in, they're afraid, maybe there's somebody out there I need to see before he leaves."

The Yankees begin play in the American League Division Series Thursday night in Cleveland against the Indians on Fox Sports 1 at 7:30.