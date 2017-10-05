FOUND: Union Man Located And In Good Health

The Broome County Sheriff's Office says a 27-year-old Town of Union man Kyle Lenga who had been reported missing has been located and is in good health.

The sheriff's office says they talked to him by phone and that Lenga confirmed he left the state without notifying his family.

Police say Lenga had been missing since Thursday, 28, seen leaving his Town of Union home at 8 pm. They say he sent a text message to a relative at 11.