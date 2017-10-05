Police: Endwell Man Attempts to Swallow Heroin-Filled Straw During Arrest

Police have arrested an Endwell man, following an investigation into street level narcotic sales, in the Village of Endicott.

David T. Cheeseboro is being charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Police issued a traffic stop on the 300 Block of Washington Ave. in the Village, and seized heroin, cocaine, and $1,093. Officials said that Cheeseboro also attempted to swallow a plastic heroin-filled straw during the investigation.

Cheeseboro was sent to the Broome County Jail, with no bail.

The Endicott Police Department, the State Police Special Investigations Unit, and the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force, were all apart of the investigation.