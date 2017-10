Man Gets 10 Years For Selling Heroin

A Binghamton man who was a player in a major drug trafficking network was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Broome County District Attorney's Office says 33-year-old Ferris Brown, who was arrested in October 2016, was part of Devon Johnson's $250,000 drug organization. He was indicted in November.

“Another drug dealer has been removed from Broome County,” said District Attorney Steve Cornwell.

Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in July 2017.