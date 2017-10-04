Wedgewood ready for healthy year in net for Devils

The last game Scott Wedgewood played in the regular season happened to be in Binghamton. Now, a Binghamton Devil, at the time he was an Albany Devil, on the road, coming into the game midway through in relief of Mackenzie Blackwood before suffering a season ending injury. Ten months later, he was back on the ice for preseason hockey and now itching to go as the regular season fast approaches.

"I got ten months off since my last hockey game. That was in preseason, September 18th, I got hurt here November 18th the year prior," Wedgewood says. "I had time, I took my time. They told me six months recovery, I got back in four and a half. I backed up the last two games of playoffs against Toronto with Albany last year and was ready to play if they need me. Now, it's the start of a new year. It's been a while for everybody, but ten months between hockey games is a long time."

"Wedgewood has had two seasons that were shortened by injuries," says Devils Head Coach Rick Kowalsky. Last year was a tough one, because the year before, even though he got injured late he was able to play in the playoff run, got games in the NHL, and then last year he got hurt in this building and it put him out for the year."

Wedgewood played in just ten games last season with a 2.18 goals against average and a .912 saver percentage. He's played in four career NHL games for New Jersey posting a 1.24 GAA and a .957 SV%.

Kowalsky says no decision has been made yet regarding whether Wedgewood or Blackwood will be the number one starter. Ken Appleby was sent down to the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL on Wednesday.