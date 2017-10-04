Ten teams remain ranked in latest state football rankings

The latest NYSSWA High School Football Rankings have been released and again Section IV has ten teams ranked and five others earning Honorable Mention.

Class A:

Union-Endicott - 11

Vestal - Honorable Mention

Class B:

Chenango Forks - 2

Susquehanna Valley - 20

Norwich - 24

Maine-Endwell - Honorable Mention

Class C:

Newark Valley - 1

Lansing - 19