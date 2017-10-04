Town of Union Begins Budget Process

Town of Union board members were optimistic Wednesday night during their first look at the proposed 2018 budget.

$20.46 million preliminary spending plan falls below New York's property tax cap.

“Some of us did review it, what we have already. And, of course, everything is subject to change, but right now we are well under cap,” said Town of Union Supervisor Rose Sotak.

Sotak said there are no personnel cuts. During a work session, the board schedule a budget meeting for next week. Union is the largest municipality in Broome County.

The board also agreed to hire a grant writer on a stipend, which would allow them to compete for more state-funded initiatives including Restore Ny money.