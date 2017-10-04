UPDATE: Saturday's Fire in Endwell Believed Accidental

According to the Endwell Fire Department, Saturday's house fire on 411 Corey Avenue in Endwell is believed to be "accidental."

Endwell Assistant Fire Chief, Joe Shoemaker, said no injuries were reported, but the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the two adult occupants living at the residence.

Shoemaker said although he has not received the official fire report, he will be releasing information on the house fire when the investigation is complete.

