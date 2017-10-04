  • Home

Lane Closure for Paving on Oakdale Road

TOWN OF UNION, N.Y. -

Drivers should expect delays in traffic on Thursday along Oakdale Road.

Starting at 7:00 a.m., Oakdale Road from Harry L. Drive north, to The Village/Town of Union Line, will be restricted to one lane of traffic for road paving. 

Officials are urging motorists to find an alternate route to help reduce heavy traffic. the project is anticipated to be complete by Friday. 