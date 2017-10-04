Housing Summit Addresses Affordability And Accessibility

The community came together on Wednesday to discuss possible solutions to housing issues in our area. The summit was organized by the Southern Tier Housing Coalition and the room was packed with residents, developers, and others from the industry, all discussing ways to improve affordable and accessible housing.

Speakers focused on community-based solutions to the housing shortage and informed the public of housing and grant opportunities.

Housing accessibility is something that local developer the First Ward Action Council tries to provide as much as possible.

"That's something that we look at up front. We're very much aware through our work with STIC and elsewhere," says Jerry Willard, Executive Director of the First Ward Action Council, "We're very much aware of the need for accessible housing and we usually try to include several units in each project that are fully accessible."

The summit continues until 4pm on Wednesday and features panels and break out sessions where participants can brainstorm ideas for solutions and next steps.