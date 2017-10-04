100 Years of Votes For Women Celebrated Across Broome County This Weekend

Path Through History Weekend is all about women's suffrage here in Broome County. As part of the 100 year celebration of women winning the right to vote in New York State, several locations across the county are holding events highlighting that history.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo says she hopes the events not only educate the community about our area's role in the suffrage movement, but also inspire.

"To realize how long it took for women to gain the right to vote. It was such a long, long struggle and it should help inspire people that sometimes struggles do take a very long time, they shouldn't despair," says Lupardo.

The main event this weekend is the reenactment of the 1913 suffrage parade on Saturday through Binghamton's downtown. The parade starts at 1pm at the corner of Front and Main Streets and will proceed down the route to the Landmark Church on Court Street. The church is the original location of the 1913 New York State Woman Suffrage Convention. There will be a reenactment of the convention and speakers at 2pm at the church.

Other Path Through History events and locations are listed below:

Guided Tours at the Bundy Museum

Women Who Dedicated Their Time to the Zoo and Animals at the Binghamton Zoo

Touch Local History at the Discovery Center

History of Endicott - Birthplace of IBM and Hometown of Endicott-Johnson at the Endicott History and Heritage Center

How the "Monday Afternoon Club" Responded to Women's Suffrage Movement at Phelp's Mansion Museum

Recreation Park Carousel

Explore, Create, and Celebrate Local History at Roberson Museum and Science Center

Newark Valley Apple Festival and Suffrage Parade

SUNY Broome Students Honor Suffragists Through Art

For more information and for a list of historic sites connected to the suffrage movement click here.