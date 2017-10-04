  • Home

Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Crash

Posted: Updated:
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

David W. Murrer Jr. today pleaded guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a Class B
Felony, for a December 2016 crash in the Town of Colesville, which caused the death of Lynn M.
Baciuska, Sr., and caused serious physical injury to Synthia Baciuska.


DAVID W. MURRER JR, DOB: 04/13/1993
125.14 Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a Class B Felony;


Murrer will be sentenced December 8th, 2017, but Judge Joseph Cawley