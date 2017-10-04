Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Crash

David W. Murrer Jr. today pleaded guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a Class B

Felony, for a December 2016 crash in the Town of Colesville, which caused the death of Lynn M.

Baciuska, Sr., and caused serious physical injury to Synthia Baciuska.



DAVID W. MURRER JR, DOB: 04/13/1993

125.14 Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a Class B Felony;



Murrer will be sentenced December 8th, 2017, but Judge Joseph Cawley