BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -
Officials got together a bit early on Tuesday to celebrate The 2nd Annual Energy Efficiency Day.
The day is a collaborative effort between regional and national organizations between businesses, utilities, and individuals-- who are working to promote energy efficiency.
Officials said their goal is to cut consumer bills, and reduce pollution in the cheapest and quickest way possible.
Though it was celebrated early in the Southern Tier, Energy Efficiency Day is recognized on October 5.