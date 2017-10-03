  • Home

Officials Launch First Ever Farm-to-School Summit

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -

To help increase the amount of locally grown food in area school menus, officials kicked off the first ever Farm-to-School Summit.

The State Agriculture Commissioner made the announcement on Tuesday. More than 100 school representatives will join federal and state leaders to discuss the process in this initiative.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made a promise in his State of the State address, to expand programs that give students healthier meal options, and to help grow the agriculture economy. 